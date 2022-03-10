Student invasion of privacy case moved to April hearing

 March 10, 2022

On March 2, Kendrick Calfee reported:

The scheduled hearing for a felony case involving a Northwest student has been postponed to April 12 after 4th Circuit Associate Judge Robert Rice granted continuance.

Logan D. Fainter, 19, of Macon, Missouri, is charged with invasion of privacy — a Class E felony — for allegedly video recording two female students in a University residence hall bathroom.

After an arrest by University Police, Fainter was booked into the Nodaway County Jail Feb. 13. Fainter first appeared in court Feb. 15, within 48 hours of confinement, at which time Rice filed a bond condition of release from the jail.

Read more at Northwest Missourian.

