Student Informants and the Issue of Privacy

Mackenzi Matthews is a staff writer at the University of Illinois’s student-run newspaper, The Journal. In a new piece, she reports:
The debate over the importance of privacy versus security is an old and reoccurring one. With different people in positions of power having varying stances on which is more important, it seems as if the views of students may sometimes be left out when deciding which should be valued more. A lack of privacy and enhancement of security has been taking place throughout the University of Illinois school system, potentially without any student knowledge. A piece of information that has come to light is that the presence of nondescript, unnoticeable cameras stationed around the campuses. The concept of being watched by technology is not a new theme in many people’s lives. However, what many individuals on campus may not know is that the University of Illinois system may utilize student informants on their campuses. On top of that, this information on how informants are used on campus is not accessible to the general public.
Read more on The Journal.