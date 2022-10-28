States Rolling Out Digital Identity Cards Promise User Privacy

Oct 282022
October 28, 2022 Govt, Surveillance, U.S.
Andrea Vittorio reports:
States launching digital versions of a driver’s license are championing the credentials as a way to keep personal information more private and secure, though nationwide adoption will depend on coalescing around a common standard for how the identification cards are built and used.
Mobile driver’s licenses are meant to be more fraud-resistant and privacy-protective than physical cards. Digital credentials also offer contactless convenience as licenses have evolved beyond just granting driving privileges to become a primary method of verifying a person’s identity.
h/t, Joe Cadillic