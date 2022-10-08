Statement from the Privacy Commissioner of Canada following release of ETHI report on facial recognition technology

October 6, 2022

Privacy Commissioner of Canada Philippe Dufresne today issued the following statement regarding a new report from the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics following its study on the use and impact of facial recognition technology:

I welcome the committee’s report, which confirms and reiterates the pressing necessity of ensuring the appropriate regulation of privacy impactful technologies such as facial recognition and artificial intelligence in a way that protects and promotes Canadians’ fundamental right to privacy.

The report confirms the need for critical measures such as:

  • mandatory privacy impact assessments (PIAs) and consultation with my Office prior to the adoption, creation and use of facial recognition technology;
  • improved accountability and transparency through enhanced oversight and public reporting and consultation;
  • strong and effective legal frameworks to set limits on the use of facial recognition technologies by police and to ensure that privacy is protected at every stage of the process; and
  • the modernization of private and public sector privacy laws.

With this in mind, I look forward to Parliament taking the next steps in its review of Bill C-27, which would update federal private-sector privacy legislation, and which, I hope, will be followed by a modernization of the public sector Privacy Act in the near future.

