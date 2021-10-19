Statement from BC Information and Privacy Commissioner regarding proposed amendments

to the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act

VICTORIA— Information and Privacy Commissioner Michael McEvoy issued the following

statement in response to Bill 22, Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Amendment

Act, 2021, introduced in the Legislature today, that proposes amendments to British Columbia’s

Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FIPPA):

“Today, government has introduced the first set of comprehensive amendments to FIPPA in at

least the last decade. It is imperative that our laws keep pace with public demand for greater

accountability on the part of our public bodies. It is also important the personal information

those bodies collect from our citizens be properly protected in light of rapidly evolving digital

technologies.

“The amendments go some ways to strengthen privacy protections by mandating new

requirements for privacy management programs, mandatory breach notification, so-called

“snooping offences”, and privacy impact assessments. These are welcome advances that put

public bodies in a better position to safeguard our privacy.

“What is exceedingly troubling however, is that government now proposes to allow public

bodies to send British Columbians’ personal information outside Canada without explaining

how they will properly protect it. Without concrete alternative protections for people’s data,

the government is effectively asking the Legislative Assembly for a blank cheque to eliminate

the current restrictions on public bodies accessing and storing people’s personal information

outside of Canada.

“On access to information, some provisions of the Act improve the law while others do not.

While making it an offence to wilfully destroy records to avoid complying with an access

request is a welcome change, greater clarity is needed to capture improperly destroying a

record before someone specifically requests it.

”I am also concerned that government proposes to exclude from the public’s right of access,

information deleted by a public body. Another troubling proposal will permit, for the first time,

public bodies to charge a flat upfront fee for access to records.

“Finally, while I support some of the proposed changes, this is a lost opportunity for

government to promote greater accountability and transparency, especially by the Bill’s failure

to provide comprehensive oversight of record destruction and inattention to longstanding calls

for reform of advice and recommendations exceptions.

“I expect my Office will issue a comprehensive analysis of the Bill in the coming days. I welcome

the public discussion that will now follow from the introduction of these amendments.”

Bill 22, Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Amendment Act, 2021 is available

here: https://www.leg.bc.ca/parliamentary-business/legislation-debates-proceedings/42ndparliament/2nd-session/bills/progress-of-bills

Source: Office of the Information & Privacy Commissioner for British Columbia