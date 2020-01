The Times of Israel reports:

Nir Hefetz, a former aide and confidant to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who turned state’s witness, on Monday filed a lawsuit against Yair Netanyahu, the premier’s son.

Hefetz claims the younger Netanyahu breached a gag order and Hefetz’s privacy by exposing on Twitter details about an investigation into Hefetz.

The lawsuit claims 500,000 NIS ($144,000) in damages.