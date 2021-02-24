State Privacy Laws Move Forward, but Are They Strong Enough?

Thomas Germain writes:

A number of states are moving to adopt sweeping consumer-privacy laws in the coming weeks, though some advocates are urging the states to impose even stronger measures.

Consumer Reports, meanwhile, unveiled a model privacy bill that would make protections automatic rather than force consumers to “opt out” of sharing personal information.

Consumer Reports published a model state privacy bill Tuesday, detailed below, with recommendations on how future state laws could better protect consumers.

