State police collected info on political activist, former attorney testifies

When the state decides to compile info on someone or investigate them, it should be for the right reasons and not because they spoke up at a public meeting to express disagreement with a proposal. This misuse of power and tools for political purposes is what makes many of us suspicious of giving the government any tools.

Matt Byrne reports:

A former attorney for the state police said a secretive state intelligence agency collected and retained personal information on at least one Maine resident because that person spoke out at a 2018 public hearing against the controversial Central Maine Power transmission corridor. Christopher Parr, the former staff attorney for the Maine State Police until May 2022, testified at a civil trial Monday that he did not know that the Maine Information and Analysis Center had collected the social media pages, photographs and other personal information of the political activist until that person filed a freedom of information request for documents related to their identity.

Read more at the Press Herald.

h/t, Joe Cadillic