State Legislative Trends to Watch in 2022

Frank Broomell, Jayne Ponder, Libbie Canter, and Lindsey Tonsager of Covington and Burling write:

A new year means new state privacy bills introduced in states across the country. With two additional states joining California last year with the passage of the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act and the Colorado Privacy Act, it is likely that more states will join the fray this year in creating a patchwork of comprehensive privacy laws in the United States.

While some states will have these bills under consideration well into the fall, the vast majority of state legislatures will adjourn by early June and thirteen will adjourn before the start of April.

During this early year sprint, there are five general trends that observers will want to keep an eye on in state legislatures.