State Comprehensive Privacy Law Update – January 30, 2023

Ali Jessani, Samuel Kane, and Kirk Nahra of WilmerHale write:

This post summarizes new bills proposed in Hawaii, Indiana, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, and Washington, as well as provides updates on several previously proposed bills that we are continuing to track. We have not yet seen a bill make significant traction through the legislature, but we will continue to keep you posted on updates to these bills and others as they occur.

You can download their free report from JD Supra.

This is not their first update of this kind. On January 23, they wrote, State Comprehensive Privacy Law Update for 2023.

