State Child Privacy Law Update

Kirk J. Nahra, Ali A. Jessani, and Genesis Ruano of WilmerHale write :
In addition to the numerous comprehensive privacy laws that have been proposed in at least 20 states thus far in 2023, legislative trends demonstrate an emerging focus on regulations that address specific types of information, including the personal information of children. To date, 19 such proposals have emerged across 15 states. Each of these bills imposes new requirements for the processing of children’s information, across online services, products, features, and social media platforms. These proposals both emulate and build upon existing requirements. Companies that process the personal information of children in the ordinary course of business (including children under the age of 18) should be aware of these proposals and how they may impact their business operations.
