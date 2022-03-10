State Auto May Have to Defend Chicago Grocer for Fingerprint Use

 March 10, 2022

Samantha Hawkins reports:

State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company may have to defend a Chicago grocery store chain in a state biometric privacy case over its requirement that employees use fingerprints to clock-in, an Illinois federal judge ruled.

The court denied the insurer’s motion for summary judgment on the defense duty question.

In the proposed class action, Charlene Figueroa, a former employee of Tony’s Finer Foods Enterprises, alleges that the store’s requirement of employees using their fingerprints to clock in and out of work violates Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act.

Read more at Bloomberg Law (sub. req.)

