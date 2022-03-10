State Auto May Have to Defend Chicago Grocer for Fingerprint Use

Mar 102022
Samantha Hawkins reports:
State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company may have to defend a Chicago grocery store chain in a state biometric privacy case over its requirement that employees use fingerprints to clock-in, an Illinois federal judge ruled.
The court denied the insurer’s motion for summary judgment on the defense duty question.
In the proposed class action, Charlene Figueroa, a former employee of Tony’s Finer Foods Enterprises, alleges that the store’s requirement of employees using their fingerprints to clock in and out of work violates Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act.
