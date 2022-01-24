State attorneys general sue Google with ‘dark patterns’ claims

Jan 242022
January 24, 2022 Business, Featured News, Online, U.S.
Joseph Duball reports:
The rally for heightened U.S. enforcement against so-called “dark patterns” pushed forward Monday with a group of state attorneys general filing or preparing to file lawsuits over alleged dark patterns linked to Google’s location data practices. Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine announced he and attorneys general from Indiana, Texas and Washington State were staging a coordinated effort to address Google’s alleged work on “deceiving and manipulating consumers to gain access to their location data.”
