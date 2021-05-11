State AGs tell Facebook to scrap Instagram for kids plans

May 112021
May 11, 2021 Business, Online, U.S., Youth & Schools
Taylor Hatmaker reports:
In a new letter, attorneys general representing 44 U.S. states and territories are pressuring Facebook to walk away from new plans to open Instagram to children. The company is working on an age-gated version of Instagram for kids under the age of 13 that would lure in young users who are currently not permitted to use the app, which was designed for adults.
“It appears that Facebook is not responding to a need, but instead creating one, as this platform appeals primarily to children who otherwise do not or would not have an Instagram account,” the coalition of attorneys general wrote, warning that an Instagram for kids would be “harmful for myriad reasons.”
Read more on TechCrunch.