Startpage private search engine now an option for Vivaldi browser

Eileen Brown reports:

Although you can’t make the internet private, sometimes you might wish that your access to it is more private, and your data is protected.

Tech companies like Google collect a huge amount of data on you each time you go online. Some feel that this data is invasive and unnecessary and that Google knows more about them that they want it to.

The Startpage search engine was founded in the Netherlands in 2006. It gives users several layers of privacy when they search the web.