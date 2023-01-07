Startling 96% of School Tech Exposes Student Data, Research Finds

Mark Keierleber reports:
Each school day, students nationwide are required to log into thousands of digital platforms to complete homework, chat with their teachers and check their grades. Then, without their knowledge, an overwhelming majority of those tools turn around and share their data with third parties — often for profit.
A resounding 96% of apps used regularly in schools have data-sharing practices that “are not adequately safe for children,” according to a new report by the nonprofit Internet Safety Labs, which conducts software safety tests. In an analysis of apps commonly required or recommended by schools, the group found that many shared students’ personal data to marketing firms that build extensive profiles of children to sell products through targeted advertising.
