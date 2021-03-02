Standing in Data Breach Cases: Why Harm Is Not “Manufactured”

Mar 022021
 
 March 2, 2021  Posted by  Breaches, Court

Daniel Solove writes:

In a recent case, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit weighed in on an issue that has continued to confound courts: Is there an injury caused by a data breach when victims don’t immediately suffer financial fraud?  I wrote on this issue in an article with Professor Danielle Citron in 2018, Risk and Anxiety: A Theory of Data Breach Harms, 96 Texas Law Review 737 (2018).  (Danielle and I have just completed a new piece on Privacy Harms).  In the article, Danielle and I examined the inconsistent and messy cases and attempted to set forth a coherent approach.

Read more on TeachPrivacy.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.