St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office asked residents to register their home security cameras with them and this was the response
May 21, 2023 Surveillance, U.S.
Harold Goodridge and Jessica Clark report:
No one has ever accused the internet of being slow to respond. It was no different Tuesday when St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook asking businesses and residents to join its Connect St. Johns program. That’s where people and business owners “register” and “integrate” their security cameras with SJSO allowing them to “keep our community safe,” the post states. “Camera owners have the ability to choose how and when their cameras and historical data are accessible to SJSO.”
You can read some of the Florida citizens’ reactions in the news article as well as the sheriff’s clarification as to how this would work. Read more at First Coast News.
h/t, Joe Cadillic