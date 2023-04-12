Spyware Used Across 10 Countries, Says Citizen Lab, Microsoft

Tom Jowitt reports:

Spyware from an Israeli firm is once again the headlines after new research allegedly tracked its use across a number of countries.

Two reports on Tuesday from both Microsoft and Canadian internet watchdog Citizen Lab alleged the spyware has been been used against journalists, opposition figures and advocacy groups across at least 10 countries – including people in North America and Europe.

It should be noted that the spyware in question is not the infamous Pegasus from NSO Group (which is on the US Entity list), but rather is spyware from a lesser known Israeli surveillance software provider called QuaDream Ltd.

