Spyware maker LetMeSpy shuts down after hacker deletes server data

August 6, 2023 Business, Featured News, Non-U.S., Surveillance
Zack Whittaker reports:
Poland-based spyware LetMeSpy is no longer operational and said it will shut down after a June data breach wiped out its servers, including its huge trove of data stolen from thousands of victims’ phones.
In a notice on its website in both English and Polish, LetMeSpy confirmed the “permanent shutdown” of the spyware service and that it would cease operations by the end of August. The notice said LetMeSpy is blocking users from logging in or signing up with new accounts.
