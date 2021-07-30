Spyware features found in Chinese state benefits app

Catalin Cimpanu reports:

Spyware-like features have been discovered inside an app named “Beijing One Pass” that foreign companies operating in China are forced to install on their systems in order to access a digital platform to manage employee state benefits.

The spyware behavior was discovered last month by Insikt Group, the threat research division of Recorded Future, which analyzed a copy received from a customer who was forced to install the suspicious on its systems.

Read more on The Record.

