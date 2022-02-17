Spyware dealer who sold WhatsApp-hacking tech pleads guilty

Feb 172022
 
 February 17, 2022  Posted by  Business, Court, Surveillance

Zack Whittaker reports:

A Mexican businessman admitted in federal court this week to selling spyware and hacking tools from Italy and Israel to customers in the United States and Mexico.

The Justice Department said Carlos Guerrero, who owns several businesses in the U.S. and Mexico, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to sell signal jammers, Wi-Fi interception tools, IMSI catchers — known as “stingrays,” which can track a person’s phone — and tools that have “the ability to hack WhatsApp messages” to prospective clients in both countries.

Read more at TechCrunch.

