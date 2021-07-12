Spreading personal data to become a criminal offence in the Netherlands

DutchNews.nl reports:

The Netherlands is to make ‘doxing’ – sharing personal details such as addresses and telephone numbers on the internet without permission – a criminal offence, justice minister Ferd Grapperhaus has told MPs in a briefing.

The minister has drawn up draft legislation which will impose a maximum sentence of a year in prison on people who provide or disseminate information that identifies a person with the aim of frightening and intimidating them.

