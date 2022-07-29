Spotify’s new personalized playlist will recommend tracks based on what your friends are listening to
Jul 292022
Aisha Malik reports:
Spotify is launching a new personalized playlist called “Friends Mix” to give users a way to discover new tracks based on the Blends they’ve created with with their friends. The streaming service’s Blend tool allows two Spotify users to see where their musical tastes overlap by mixing together their favorite songs to find those they have in common. This Blend then updates daily with new songs based on everyone’s listening habits.
h/t, Joe Cadillic