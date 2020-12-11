Spain: The right to be forgotten, again.

DLA Piper writes:

When it comes to privacy, Spain has a very special connection with the right to be forgotten. After all, the epic battles in the administrative and judicial struggle started in Spain between Facebook and Mr Mario Costeja played a significant role in shaping what is now the erasure right enshrined in the GDPR and several other features of the EU laws on this point. After the decision of the EU Court of Justice and the entry into force of GDPR and the Spanish Fundamental Act developing it, this should have been a settled question. Not in Spain.