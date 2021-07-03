South Korea’s AI Cameras to Stop Suicides Highly Invasive: Expert

Mehab Qureshi reports:

The Seoul Metropolitan Government recently rolled out AI-enabled CCTV cameras to prevent suicides on bridges.

According to CTV News, the South Korean administration said it had been working on a CCTV-surveillance-and-response system since 2012.

It is worth noting that South Korea, with a population of 52 million people in 2019, had the highest suicide rate, with more than 13,700 people ending their lives, a report by Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) had revealed.

Nearly 500 suicide attempts are reported on 27 bridges over the nearly 500-kilometre-long Han River every year, a press release by the administration stated.

The remainder of the article goes on to discuss the potential for misuse, ethical, and privacy issues.

Read more on The Quint.

