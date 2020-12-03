South Korean Regulator Fined Facebook for Privacy Violations; Social Media Giant Shared Personal Data Without User Consent

Scott Ikeda reports:

South Korea’s information protection regulator has fined Facebook the equivalent of $6.1 million for privacy violations, concluding an investigation that began in 2018. The regulator says that Facebook shared the personal information of 3.3 million residents of the country with third parties without collecting proper user consent and in violation of laws protecting personal information, with the breach window running from May 2012 to June 2018.

The agencies determined that Facebook shared names, addresses, dates of birth, work experience, hometowns and relationship statuses of South Koreans without collecting user consent; the information was shared automatically while users were logged into their accounts. The PIPC believes that this information may have been shared with as many as 10,000 companies without user consent or knowledge.