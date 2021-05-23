South Korea: The First Case Where the Personal Information Protection Act was Applied to an AI System
From FPF:
As AI regulation is being considered in the European Union, privacy commissioners and data protection authorities around the world are starting to apply existing comprehensive data protection laws against AI systems and how they process personal information. On April 28th, the South Korean Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) imposed sanctions and a fine of KRW 103.3 million (USD 92,900) on ScatterLab, Inc., developer of the chatbot “Iruda,” for eight violations of the Personal Information Protection Act (PIPA). This is the first time PIPC sanctioned an AI technology company for indiscriminate personal information processing.
