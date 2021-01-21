South Korea: PIPC issues public notice on fines for violations of the PDPA and ICNA

From DataGuidance.com:

The Personal Information Protection Committee (‘PIPC’) issued, on 14 January 2021, a public notice setting out the fines to seven companies for violations under the Personal Information Protection Act 2011 as amended in 2020 (‘PIPA’) and the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection 2001 (‘ICNA’). In particular, the PIPC clarified that the public notice is issued in response to absent and lack of response from the companies in question.

Public notice (Korean).

It’s unfortunate that I cannot find a translation in English that makes it clear what the companies are and what they did or did not do that incurred fines. If someone can generate one or find a clear English one, please let me know.