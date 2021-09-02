South Korea Issues Fines to Facebook, Netflix Over Privacy Violations

Sep 022021
Scott Ikeda reports:
South Korea has quietly developed one of the more robust sets of data protection regulations in the world, and the country recently brought these terms to bear on three of the biggest online platforms and service providers. Facebook, Google and Netflix are facing fines and actions for privacy violations, with Facebook assessed the second-largest amount in the country’s history for its treatment of facial recognition templates created without user consent.
