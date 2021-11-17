South Korea Is Giving Millions of Photos to Facial Recognition Researchers

Nov 172021
November 17, 2021 Non-U.S., Surveillance
Ella Fassler reports:
The South Korean Ministry of Justice has provided more than 100 million photos of foreign nationals who travelled through the country’s airports to facial recognition companies without their consent, according to attorneys with the non-governmental organization Lawyers for a Democratic Society.
While the use of facial recognition technology has become common for governments across the world, advocates in South Korea are calling the practice a “human rights disaster” that is relatively unprecedented.
h/t, Joe Cadillic