Sounding Alarm Over Thought Crime Programs, Rutherford Institute Warns College Against Tracking Religious, Political Ideologies
Jun 222023
June 22, 2023 Surveillance, U.S., Youth & Schools
Responding to a report suggesting that the University of Virginia should consider tracking the religious and political affiliations/ideologies of students and faculty, The Rutherford Institute has warned that such a program would raise significant constitutional concerns, especially as it pertains to the right of citizens to associate anonymously without being compelled by the government to disclose their political or religious beliefs.
Read more at The Rutherford Institute.
via Joe Cadillic