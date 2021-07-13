Some states move to block Covid-19 vaccine requirements in public schools

Jul 132021
July 13, 2021
Jacqueline Howard reports:
As the return to school approaches, some states are prohibiting public schools from requiring Covid-19 vaccinations or proof of vaccination for students ranging from pre-K to university.
A CNN analysis has found that at least seven states — Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Montana, Oklahoma and Utah — have enacted legislation this year that would restrict public schools from requiring either coronavirus vaccinations or documentation of vaccination status.
