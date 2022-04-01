Some Russian oligarchs are using U.K. data privacy law to sue

Apr 012022
Reed Albergotti reports:
Russian oligarchs and other powerful individuals are turning to an unusual method to protect their online images: data privacy laws.
Those laws, which were intended to prevent ads from tracking consumers too closely around the Internet, are now being used in the United Kingdom to sue anyone holding undesirable information on their devices. That could include a journalist‘s notes from an interview typed into a computer or a private investigator’s compromising photos stored on a phone.
Read more at The Washington Post.