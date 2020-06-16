Some other privacy news and articles you may have missed

Via Joe Cadillic, of course:

What Good and Effective Data Privacy Accountability Looks Like: Mapping Organizations’ Practices to the CIPL Accountability Framework

Norway – Government suspends contact-tracing app over privacy concerns: https://www.politico.eu/article/norway-suspends-contact-tracing-app-over-privacy-concerns/

Netherlands – The Dutch Data Protection Authority warns supermarkets about using facial recognition: https://www.dataguidance.com/news/netherlands-ap-informs-supermarket-industry-rules-regarding-facial-recognition

Google files motion to dismiss children’s privacy lawsuit in New Mexico: https://lawstreetmedia.com/tech/google-moves-to-dismiss-new-mexico-coppa-case/