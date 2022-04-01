Some other news of interest

It’s been a hectic week in news, and here are a few stories you might have missed, courtesy of Joe Cadillic:

Muckrock: Recognizing the year’s worst in government transparency (Clearview AI & Police Depts.)

“[W]e’re sticking with our original 16 winners, from federal agencies to small town police departments to a couple of corporations, who are all shameworthy in their own rights and, at least metaphorically, have no problem tossing government transparency in the crapper.”

https://www.muckrock.com/news/archives/2022/mar/14/recognizing-the-years-worst-in-government-transpar/

Clearview Is Laundering Its Reputation By Offering Its AI To Ukraine:

https://www.techdirt.com/2022/03/23/clearview-is-laundering-its-reputation-by-offering-its-ai-to-ukraines-government/

State trooper who revealed illegal surveillance activity at the Maine Intelligence Analysis (Fusion) Center sues dept. for retaliation:

https://www.pressherald.com/2022/03/24/state-denies-trooper-faced-whistleblower-retaliation/

https://www.pressherald.com/2020/05/14/maine-trooper-says-he-was-retaliated-against-for-reporting-illegal-police-surveillance-of-citizens/

Senators Propose Government Surveillance Transparency Act:

“Bill would let people know when law enforcement is surveilling them.”

https://www.nextgov.com/policy/2022/03/proposed-bill-would-let-people-know-when-law-enforcement-surveilling-them/363464/

https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/3888/text

https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/599231-legislation-seeks-to-block-lengthy-gag-orders-following-government

Find many more news items on Joe’s MassPrivateI.