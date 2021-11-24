Some news from here and there….

20 Years After Patriot Act, Surveillance of Arabs and Muslims Is Relentless:
https://truthout.org/articles/20-years-after-patriot-act-surveillance-of-arabs-and-muslims-is-relentless/
Can The Feds Hide Its Misdeeds On Muslim Surveillance As ‘State Secrets’?
https://reason.com/2021/11/17/can-the-government-hide-its-misdeeds-as-state-secrets/
OnlyFans improperly scanned faces of content creators to verify ID, age:
https://cookcountyrecord.com/stories/612133315-il-biometrics-class-action-onlyfans-improperly-scanned-faces-of-content-creators-to-verify-id-age
Coalition Tells Supreme Court to Hear Warrantless Pole Camera Surveillance Case:
https://epic.org/epic-coalition-tell-supreme-court-to-hear-warrantless-pole-camera-surveillance-case/
Artists, Rights Groups Denounce ‘Invasive’ Palm-Scanning of Concertgoers by Amazon:
https://www.commondreams.org/news/2021/11/17/artists-rights-groups-denounce-invasive-palm-scanning-concertgoers-amazon
70 Percent Of Companies Have Installed Employee Surveillance Devices:
“[T]he measures being taken include the monitoring of emails (44%), web browsing (41%) and collaboration tools (43%), as well as video surveillance (29%), attention tracking via webcams (28%) and keylogger software (26%).”
https://news.vmware.com/releases/virtual-floorplan
The Virtual Floorplan: New Rules for a New Era of Work:
https://www.vmware.com/content/dam/learn/en/amer/fy22/pdf/vmw-virtual-floorplan-exec-summary_r3v2-1162603.pdf
Vizio makes more money selling consumers private data than TVs:
https://www.theverge.com/2021/11/10/22773073/vizio-acr-advertising-inscape-data-privacy-q3-2021
