Some more privacy news you may have missed….

China Is Using Shenzhen Zhenhua Data To Conduct ‘Mass Surveillance’ on Millions of Citizens in US, UK, Australia and India:
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/xg89aj/china-has-been-doing-mass-surveillance-on-millions-of-citizens-in-us-uk-australia-and-india

Facebook Threatens to Pull Out of Europe If It Doesn’t Get Its Way:
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/889pk3/facebook-threatens-to-pull-out-of-europe-if-it-doesnt-get-its-way

Two years on from complaint to the Irish Data Protection Commission, the RTB (“Real-Time Bidding”)
data breach is the largest ever recorded, and appears to have worsened:
https://g8fip1kplyr33r3krz5b97d1-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/JohnnyRyanDocumnet.pdf

UK – Government to retain fingerprints and DNA profiles of COVID-19 infectees under national security:
https://www.intellihub.com/uk-government-to-retain-fingerprints-and-dna-profiles-of-covid-19-infectees-under-national-security/
https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/made?view=plain

Amazon, Microsoft Say Facial Recognition Lawsuits Mistarget Them:
https://news.bloomberglaw.com/privacy-and-data-security/amazon-microsoft-say-facial-recognition-lawsuits-mistarget-them

Read these and many more news stories on Joe Cadillic’s MassPrivateI

