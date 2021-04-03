So this site has been 404 a bit….

If you are a regular reader, you likely noticed that since yesterday, my sites have been 404 at times.

At first, I thought I broke something, because I am truly quite capable of breaking things. But then the sites came back… and stayed up.. until today, when they went down again.

Firewall logs show a lot of hits from Asian countries. But was that the reason or is there another reason? Even activating the CF “attack” mode didn’t enable the sites to stay up. So maybe that wasn’t the problem?

I am waiting for LeeJ to do his usual magic and figure out what happened and how to fix it.

In the meantime, I’ll try to update the site while it’s online.

Thanks to everyone for their support and understanding.