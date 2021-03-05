SMARTWATCH Act and AHRQ’s Inquiry

Libbie Canter, Anna D. Kraus, and Shane Rogers of Covington and Burling write:

Two recent actions by lawmakers are intended to address certain uses of technology in health. First, two Senators have introduced a bipartisan bill related to the collection and use of identifiable health data from wearable health trackers. Second, following an appeal from Democratic lawmakers, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (“AHRQ”) plans to review the use of race-based algorithms in medical care.

SMARTWATCH Data Act. On February 25, 2021, Senators Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) introduced the Stop Marketing And Revealing the Wearables And Trackers Consumer Health Data Act (the “SMARTWATCH Data Act”).