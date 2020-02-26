SmartRent Gives Property Owners Unprecedented Access To Renters’ Private Lives

Joe Cadillic writes:

Smart homes and apartments are giving property owners unprecedented access to renters’ private lives.

A recent article in The Boston Globe revealed how property owners are using SmartRent to monitor things like resident gate access, door access, lighting, heating and much more.

SmartRent uses smart devices, like light switches, thermostats, speakers, and numerous other devices to turn properties into real-time surveillance platforms. (To view a list of 38 smart home surveillance devices click here.)