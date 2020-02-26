SmartRent Gives Property Owners Unprecedented Access To Renters’ Private Lives

 February 26, 2020

Joe Cadillic writes:

Smart homes and apartments are giving property owners unprecedented access to renters’ private lives.

A recent article in The Boston Globe revealed how property owners are using SmartRent to monitor things like resident gate access, door access, lighting, heating and much more.

[…]

SmartRent uses smart devices, like light switches, thermostats, speakers, and numerous other devices to turn properties into real-time surveillance platforms. (To view a list of 38 smart home surveillance devices click here.)

Read more on MassPrivateI.

