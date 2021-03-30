Smartphones share our data every four and a half minutes, says study

Mar 302021
 
 March 30, 2021  Posted by  Business

Ciara O’Brien reports:

Android handsets and iPhones share data with their respective companies on average every 4½ minutes, with data being sent back even when idle in a pocket or handbag, according to a new academic study.

The Trinity College Dublin research has raised fresh privacy concerns about smartphones, with the research claiming there was little difference between Apple and Google when it came to collecting certain data.

Read more on The Irish Times.

via Joe Cadillic

