SLAPPs: A real problem or a defendant’s wildcard? – Iain Wilson

May 252022
 
 May 25, 2022  Posted by  Laws, Non-U.S.

Iain Wilson writes:

In our blog In defence of privacy and the judiciary we discussed how the press had misreported the decision in HRH the Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers Ltd [2021] EWCA Civ 1810 and, with the assistance of the government, had weaponised that misreporting to lobby for the reform of privacy law.

We are now seeing a similar attack on the law of defamation, with the acronym SLAPP (strategic litigation/lawsuits against public participation) being used to spread panic much in the same way as the three letters ‘NDA’ did a few years ago.  The gateway to this debate has been the invasion of Ukraine and the criticism of libel lawyers who have undertaken work for Russian oligarchs in the past.

Read more on Inforrm.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.