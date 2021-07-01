Six Federal Agencies Used Facial Recognition On George Floyd Protestors

Jul 012021
July 1, 2021 Govt, Surveillance, U.S.
Radhamely De Leon reports:
Six federal agencies including the FBI have reported using facial recognition technology on images from the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests that followed the police murder of George Floyd, according to a new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO).
The report shows that many of the agencies reported using the controversial technology for criminal investigations, and to remotely verify an individual’s identity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more on Vice.
See also: Federal agencies use facial recognition from private companies, but almost nobody is keeping track, which also discusses the GAO report.
h/t, Joe Cadillic