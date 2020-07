Jess Glass reports:

Sir Elton John has denied claims passages of his bestselling memoir breached an agreement with his ex-wife not to talk about their marriage, court documents in a 3-million-pound ($A5.3 million) privacy case against the singer show.

Renate Blauel is suing the 73-year-old for allegedly breaching an agreement the pair signed after their divorce in 1988 following a four-year marriage.