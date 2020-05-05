Singapore to require smartphone check-ins at all businesses and will log visitors’ national identity numbers

Simon Sharwood reports:

Singapore will from May 12th require all businesses to adopt a system that checks visitors into and out of their premises using their smartphones, and has already made using the system compulsory before entering some venues.

Called “SafeEntry”, the system is designed to enhance Singapore’s coronavirus contact-tracing capabilities and requires visitors to either scan a QR code or allow their phones to be scanned to record a barcode in the national e-services app. That scans are taken when visitors enter and exit a premises.