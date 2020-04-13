Singapore suspends use of Zoom for distance learning after “very serious incidents” — and then unsuspends it

Telecompaper reports:

Singapore has suspended the use of video-conferencing tool Zoom by teachers after “very serious incidents” in the first week of a coronavirus lockdown that has seen schools move to home-based learning, Reuters reports. According to media reports, these incidents involved obscene images appearing on screens and strange men making lewd comments during the streaming of a geography lesson with teenage girls.

Of course, Singapore wasn’t the first to ban it. We saw the NYC Education Department issue a similar decree — with a lot of controversy about both Zoom and the decree as a result. And Taiwan also banned it for distance learning for schools.

Read more on Telecompaper

UPDATE: Just minutes ago, the Straits Times reported:

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has allowed schools to progressively resume the use of video-conferencing platform Zoom after having introduced three additional layers of defence. They include an all-encompassing “security button” which consolidates the conferencing platform’s security features.

Read more on Straits Times .