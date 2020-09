Ameya Karve and Yoolim Lee report:

Singapore’s privacy regulator imposed a S$10,000 ($7,311) penalty on ride-hailing company GrabCar Pte for a personal-data breach incident last year and raised the alarm on repeated violations by the unit of Grab Holdings Inc.

In August 2019, an update of Grab’s mobile application exposed the personal data of more than 21,500 users to the risk of unauthorized access, according to the Personal Data Protection Commission.