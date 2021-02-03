Singapore refutes suggestions software on students’ devices tracks personal data

Eileen Yu reports:

A software installed on students’ devices in Singapore captures only the user’s online activities as a safeguard against access to “objectionable material” and does not track personal data, such as location and passwords. This assertion from the government comes after an online petition surfaced, urging support to block the implementation of the application.

Posted last week, the petition took issue with the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) device management application (DMA) that must be installed on personal learning devices issued to students.