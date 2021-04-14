Singapore public servant, another woman to be charged over COVID-19 data leak

Apr 142021
April 14, 2021 Breaches, Healthcare, Non-U.S.
Yahoo! reports:
A female civil servant and another woman, both 36, will be charged on Wednesday (14 April) over alleged leaks of the daily updates of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Singapore prior to their official release, the police said on Tuesday (13 April).
The public servant will be charged under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) and the Computer Misuse Act (CMA), the police said in a statement. The other woman will be changed under the OSA.
These are the kind of leaks some of us anticipated and predicted for 2020, and sure enough, the incidents that led to these charges occurred in March and April of 2020.